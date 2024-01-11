Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

