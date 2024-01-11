Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Makes New $69,000 Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,356,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NG stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NG

About NovaGold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.