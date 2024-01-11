Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

