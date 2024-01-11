Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 30,842 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,842 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

