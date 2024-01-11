Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Takes $223,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

CB stock opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

