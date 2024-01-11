Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. 62,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

