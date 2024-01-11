Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $493.47. 508,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

