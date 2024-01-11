Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. 40,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

