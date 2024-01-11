Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $14 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

QQQ traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,318,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,743,816. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.74 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.38 and its 200-day moving average is $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

