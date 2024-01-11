Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

