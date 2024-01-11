Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,976,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 110,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,728,000.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,028. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

