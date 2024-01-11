Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.12. 533,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

