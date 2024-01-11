Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,220.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.56).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.32) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.75) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.08) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.93) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($150,793.03). In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson bought 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($150,793.03). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($113,855.41). Insiders own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

