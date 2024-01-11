DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KSM opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,220,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,037.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 348,428 shares of company stock worth $2,930,324 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

