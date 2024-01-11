Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $316,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

