Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $404,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Crown Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

