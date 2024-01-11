Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

