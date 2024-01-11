Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,165 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 924,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

