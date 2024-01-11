Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 289 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

