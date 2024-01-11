Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $240.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $206.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

