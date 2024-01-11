Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 70,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.