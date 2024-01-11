Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $240.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $242.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.