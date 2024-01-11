Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Eaton worth $346,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.