eCash (XEC) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $738.36 million and $63.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.83 or 0.00589721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00205420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,604,242,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

