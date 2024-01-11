Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

