Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for NioCorp Developments’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NioCorp Developments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NB opened at $3.01 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 19,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.