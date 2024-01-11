Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock worth $11,772,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

