EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $14.32

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $14.72. EHang shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 179,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.96.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in EHang by 19.5% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 472,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in EHang by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EHang during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

