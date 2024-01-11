Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.