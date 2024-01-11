Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $361,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $477.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,996. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

