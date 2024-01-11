Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 58.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 79.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.2% during the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $630.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $637.05. The company has a market cap of $598.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

