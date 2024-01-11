Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 485,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

