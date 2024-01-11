EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

EPR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,973. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

