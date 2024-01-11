EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.79

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$92.79 and last traded at C$92.77, with a volume of 8475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.00.

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

