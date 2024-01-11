Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Equinix worth $313,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $800.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $794.91 and a 200 day moving average of $773.24. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

