Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nuvalent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NUVL opened at $74.14 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $80.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,000 shares of company stock worth $19,951,148. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

