Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,006,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

