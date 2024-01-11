Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 2,160.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

GMBLP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Esports Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.18%.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

