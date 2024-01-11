Everscale (EVER) Price Up 62.3% Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $116.54 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,305,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

