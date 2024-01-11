Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

