Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.57

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 372885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

