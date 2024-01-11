Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Separately, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Fastly stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Fastly has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at $94,606,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at $94,606,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,268 shares of company stock worth $11,245,181. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

