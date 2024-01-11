Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 44 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $428.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $429.47. The stock has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.