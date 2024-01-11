Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $237.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

