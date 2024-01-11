Financial Contrast: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.75 $2.86 billion $6.39 7.01 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

