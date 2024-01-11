First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

