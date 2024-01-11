First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,412 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.