First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 935,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

