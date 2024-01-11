First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $105.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

