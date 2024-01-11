First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

